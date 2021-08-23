Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Sunday. They set a $140.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $126.03 on Monday. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $125.01 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

