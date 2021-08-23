Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 13,962 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,962 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 16.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 54.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WGO opened at $69.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

