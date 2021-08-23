Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 29,302 Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Varex Imaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 51.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 131,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,579,000 after buying an additional 404,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth about $4,778,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.