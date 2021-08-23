Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $44.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.67. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $50.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

