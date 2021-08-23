Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 26,613 WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WSBC opened at $33.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. WesBanco’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSBC. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.