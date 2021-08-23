Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,366 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 36.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $93.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 126.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.59. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

