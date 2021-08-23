Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $850,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 99,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 324.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.4% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 514,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,438,000 after purchasing an additional 107,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $423,817.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,852 shares of company stock valued at $23,875,573. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $156.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.71. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $156.92.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.