Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $859,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP stock opened at $93.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.93. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $97.72.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

