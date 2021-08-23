Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,657 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $48,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,230,000 after buying an additional 695,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 480.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after buying an additional 662,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,853,000 after buying an additional 589,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $17,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,866,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,358 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,734. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBL stock opened at $59.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

