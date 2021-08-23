Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,603 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PROG were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PROG by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,544 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of PROG by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its position in shares of PROG by 6.2% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 339,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of PROG by 82.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $44.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

