Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $975,000 Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after buying an additional 1,458,245 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after buying an additional 863,176 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,801,000 after buying an additional 244,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 677.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after buying an additional 241,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,809,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.57.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $460,979.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total value of $446,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,407.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,057 shares of company stock worth $28,864,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $191.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.54. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.14 and a 52-week high of $203.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.45 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

