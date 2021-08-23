Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 493 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $213.83 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

