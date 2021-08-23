Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

AIT opened at $87.17 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.65.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

