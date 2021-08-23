DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research analysts have commented on DZSI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DZS in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DZSI opened at $13.53 on Monday. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $367.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.38.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that DZS will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

