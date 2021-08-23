Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Shares of EBMT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.49. 5,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,471. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $152.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 129.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

