Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Timken by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in The Timken by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Timken by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in The Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Timken by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

TKR opened at $73.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.20. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The Timken’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

