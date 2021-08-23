Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $1,433,890 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

DEA stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.80.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.13%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

