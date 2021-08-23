Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

NYSE:ETN opened at $167.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.87. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $168.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

