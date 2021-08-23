Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $31.50 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

