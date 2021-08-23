Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECIFY. UBS Group raised shares of Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of Electricité de France to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

