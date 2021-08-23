Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after buying an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 900,113 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,717,000 after purchasing an additional 554,423 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.45. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $104.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

