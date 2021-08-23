Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,691 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENBL opened at $7.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.50.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

