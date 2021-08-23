Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 131.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned 0.05% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ENTA stock opened at $51.32 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $56.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.