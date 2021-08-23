Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 645,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus raised their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.