Energo (TSL) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Energo has a market capitalization of $259,415.62 and approximately $1,092.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energo has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00057895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.17 or 0.00823492 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

TSL is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.