EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENQUF. Barclays raised EnQuest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $0.33 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of ENQUF remained flat at $$0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 3.25. EnQuest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.36.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

