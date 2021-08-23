Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 161.80% and a negative net margin of 3,414.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 66.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.75. 130,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,164. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $112.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

