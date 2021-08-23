Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Evermore Global Advisors LLC

Evermore Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 875,000 shares during the period. Enzo Biochem accounts for 4.8% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.57% of Enzo Biochem worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the first quarter worth $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 50.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the first quarter worth $103,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 280,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,327. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $169.17 million, a PE ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

