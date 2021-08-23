EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after acquiring an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

EOG opened at $64.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

