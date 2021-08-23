Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $553.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $521.81. The stock has a market cap of $244.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.