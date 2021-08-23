Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

Shares of MELI traded up $23.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,810.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,311. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of -36,233.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,602.34.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

