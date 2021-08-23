Equitable Trust Co. Has $14.71 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 0.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $332.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,269. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.25. The company has a market cap of $211.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $334.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

