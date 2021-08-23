Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises approximately 1.4% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $22,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,643,000 after buying an additional 147,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,247,000 after acquiring an additional 113,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA traded down $3.05 on Monday, reaching $321.23. 633,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,355. Public Storage has a one year low of $203.49 and a one year high of $326.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,977. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

