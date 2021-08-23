Estate Counselors LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NVR by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR stock opened at $5,160.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5,022.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,823.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $42.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

