Estate Counselors LLC Has $83,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $175.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $318.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

