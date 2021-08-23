Estate Counselors LLC Has $928,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

MO opened at $48.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

