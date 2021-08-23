Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 5 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $814,468,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,608,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $5,160.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5,022.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,823.31 and a twelve month high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $42.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

