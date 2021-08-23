Estate Counselors LLC Takes Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth $102,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth $122,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

