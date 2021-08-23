Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.77 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 181.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for about $5.15 or 0.00010459 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $40.77 million and $32.70 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,921,780 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

