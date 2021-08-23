Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist dropped their price target on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.97. The stock had a trading volume of 72,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.