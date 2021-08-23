Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ETCMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ETCMY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.41.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

