EventChain Hits Market Capitalization of $740,760.28 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. EventChain has a market cap of $740,760.28 and $31,918.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00057121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00050709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.03 or 0.00813245 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002044 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

