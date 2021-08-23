Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Everbridge to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.90.

Everbridge stock opened at $145.78 on Monday. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $962,523 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

