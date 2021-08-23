Everest Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.81 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Everest coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $48.81 million and approximately $685,081.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everest has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00056571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00131397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00162098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,173.68 or 0.99823721 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.43 or 0.00933955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.87 or 0.06533470 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

