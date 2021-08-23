EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $973,233.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00057689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.67 or 0.00816772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00102425 BTC.

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,173,631 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

