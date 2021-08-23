Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,157 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Separately, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $41.69 on Monday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.