Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR stock opened at $174.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.77 and a 12-month high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

In other news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,248 shares of company stock worth $8,052,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.