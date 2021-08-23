Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $521,000 Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $43.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.54. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.11.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

