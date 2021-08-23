Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $528,000 Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,166,000 after buying an additional 32,370 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 4.1% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $199,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,599 shares of company stock worth $3,132,672. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $54.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.73. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

