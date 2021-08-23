Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $537,000 Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 68,582 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 72.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 41,015 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

